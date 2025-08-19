Rada backs higher child benefit of UAH 50,000 at first reading

Photo: depositphotos.com

The Verkhovna Rada has backed a significant increase in state benefits for childbirth. On Tuesday, August 19, 290 MPs voted in favor of adopting draft law No. 13532 at first reading.

Currently, the childbirth benefit in Ukraine amounts to UAH 41,280. Of this, UAH 10,320 is paid as a lump sum, while the remaining amount is distributed in monthly installments of UAH 860 over 36 months.

If the draft law is fully adopted, the one-time payment will rise to UAH 50,000. In addition, during the first year of a child’s life, one parent will be entitled to a childcare allowance of UAH 7,000 per month.

The same monthly amount of UAH 7,000 will also be provided as maternity benefits for uninsured women — including the unemployed and students — who are not covered by the compulsory state social insurance system.

The draft law also proposes introducing the “eNursery” allowance, payable to one parent or guardian when they return to work after the child turns one.

As before, families will receive a one-time “baby starter package” at the birth of a child.

Additionally, a new “school starter package” will be introduced — a one-time payment of UAH 5,000 for each first-grader to help purchase school supplies.