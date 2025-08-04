Brussels recommends law enforcement status for Ukraine's customs authorities

Photo: DMS

The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine grant its customs authorities the status of a law enforcement agency, according to a statement by the State Customs Service.

The recommendation appears in the Commission’s report following a screening of Ukraine’s alignment with EU legislation in the Customs Union chapter.

Currently, Ukraine's State Customs Service is not classified as a law enforcement agency, although it performs certain law enforcement functions—such as preventing and combating smuggling and customs violations.

According to the European Commission, customs authorities should be empowered to investigate smuggling-related crimes.

"To strengthen enforcement capacity, it is recommended to grant customs authorities the right to conduct operational and investigative activities, as well as pre-trial investigations in cases of goods smuggling," the report states.

Despite the ongoing war, the European Commission praised Ukraine’s progress in reforming its customs system:

"The progress made by Ukraine in implementing customs reforms over the past two years is very impressive," the document reads.

Key accomplishments include the harmonization of customs legislation with EU standards, modernization of IT systems, and their integration with EU platforms. Ukraine is also preparing a new Customs Code, which is expected to be a critical milestone on the path toward EU integration.

However, the report also highlights major challenges—namely, limited funding and human resource shortages, particularly in the IT sector. The Commission also stressed the need to advance anti-corruption reforms in the customs domain.

Based on the report’s findings, Ukraine is now preparing its negotiating position for EU accession talks within the Customs Union chapter.