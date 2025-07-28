The Ministry of Defense has increased procurement from Ukrainian producers: the share has grown to 71%

На виставці новітнього озброєння та військової техніки українського виробництва у Києві 6 травня 2025 року (фото - EPA-EFE Сергій Долженко)

In January-July 2025, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense signed contracts with Ukrainian producers worth UAH 158 billion more than last year. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense.

As a result, the share of domestic weapons and equipment in total procurement increased to 71.4% against 44.1% in the same period in 2024.

"The growth of contracts with Ukrainian enterprises is the result of the restructuring of the procurement architecture," says Arsen Zhumadilov, director of the AOZ.

The best dynamics is demonstrated by the area of unmanned systems. More than 95% of the funds allocated for the purchase of drones are directed to Ukrainian manufacturers.