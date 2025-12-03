The Rada has prepared final amendments to the 2026 budget before the vote: list

Parliament is preparing to adopt the state budget for 2026, on which the future program with the IMF depends

Photo: Roksolana Pidlasa / Facebook

At the last minute before the vote, the Verkhovna Rada is going to amend the draft state budget for 2026, said chairman of the Budget Committee Roksolana Podlasa.

It is proposed to transfer an additional 4% of personal income tax to local budgets (64% in total) to be used for energy payments and repayment of arrears for the difference in tariffs, which will eliminate the corresponding subvention of UAH 15.2 billion to balance the state budget.

The Ministry of Defense proposes to add UAH 1 billion for the purchase of weapons and military equipment, and the money will be withdrawn from the "military reserve" program.

An additional UAH 244 million will be allocated to the Bureau of Economic Security, which is to be taken from the reserve fund.

The budget will increase teachers' salaries by 30% from January 1 and by another 20% from September 1 without any changes in the approach to teacher remuneration. At the same time, it is proposed to add UAH 4.8 billion to the program for the prestige of pedagogical workers to be able to consider further salary increases during the year.