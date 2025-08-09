Ukraine imposes sanctions on 46 people and 305 companies, including Serbia’s NIS

NSDC decides to impose sanctions against one of Serbia's largest companies in synchronization with the US

NIS Фото NIS Нафтна индустрија Србије1

On Friday, August 8, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) imposed new sanctions against Russia, according to Presidential Decrees No. 594/2025 and No. 595/2025. The measures target 46 individuals and 305 entities, including NIS, one of Serbia’s largest companies.

One sanctions package is directed against Rosatom, while the other aims to align Ukrainian sanctions with those of the United States.

The sanctions against Rosatom cover 18 individuals and 17 legal entities involved in:

attempts to integrate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into the Russian energy system;

participation in the seizure of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant;

the production and maintenance of dual-use nuclear equipment;

and the export of enriched uranium through subsidiaries in Switzerland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, and Finland.

According to Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the key targets include Nikita Konstantinov (Deputy CEO of Rosenergoatom), Dutch Uranium One Holding N.V., Cypriot Rosatom Finance Ltd, and Russian Kirov-Energomash.

The second NSDC decision provides for synchronization with the latest sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Joe Biden in early January 2025.

These include subsidiaries of Gazprom Neft operating in Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries. Notably, they also cover Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), Serbia’s largest oil company. However, the U.S. sanctions against NIS have not yet been enforced, as Washington has repeatedly postponed their implementation.

Entities also sanctioned include:

companies servicing Russia’s "shadow fleet" and oil traders bypassing the price cap, such as Avision Shipping (India);

manufacturers of equipment and components for Russia’s military-industrial complex in China, Turkey, the UAE, and Malaysia — including Farton Mitex (Malaysia), an exporter of dual-use bearings, and Proffpcb (UAE), a supplier of multilayer printed circuit boards;

and financial and logistics intermediaries that help circumvent sanctions and facilitate cross-border payments, such as Evocorp Management Company LLC.

The previous package of sanctions against Russia was introduced on August 3, targeting, among others, companies engaged in mineral extraction in occupied territories.