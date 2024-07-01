Ukraine's Ministry of Economy forecasts sharp GDP acceleration from 2026

Ukraine's GDP growth rate expected to rise from 2.7% in 2025 to 6.2% in 2027

Photo: Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery / Facebook

The Ministry of Economy is forecasting a sharp acceleration in gross domestic product growth starting in 2026, with the 2025-2027 budget declaration, published by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, projecting GDP growth of 7.5% for 2026.

Such growth rates haven't been seen in Ukraine since the mid-2000s when Viktor Yushchenko was president. The record for Ukraine is 11.8% growth in 2004.

"Ukraine's further economic development largely depends on the security environment, international financial aid volumes, and migration dynamics," the declaration states.

The document also includes forecasts for other key economic indicators, such as:

Hryvnia exchange rate:

→ 2025: 45 UAH/USD→ 2026: 46.5 UAH/USD→ 2027: 46.4 UAH/USD

Budget deficit:

→ 2025: 18.2%→ 2026: 10.3%→ 2027: 6.7%

Security and defense expenditures:

→ 2025: 2.2 trillion UAH ($54.39 billion)→ 2026: 1.6 trillion UAH ($39.55 billion)→ 2027: 1.5 trillion UAH ($37.08 billion)

