Ukraine's trade turnover exceeds $80 billion, import volumes continue to rise

Ukraine has imported $10 billion worth of goods from China since the beginning of the year

Photo: depositphotos.com

Ukraine's trade turnover reached $81.9 billion in the first nine months of 2024, increasing by $9.3 billion in September, the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported.

Ukraine imported $51.2 billion worth of goods (+$6.1 billion in September) and exported $30.7 billion (+$3.2 billion).

The countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods were China ($10.3 billion), Poland ($5 billion), and Germany ($3.9 billion).

Ukraine's top export destinations were Poland ($3.6 billion), Spain ($2.1 billion), and Germany ($2.1 billion).

Of the total volume of goods imported between January and September 2024, 65% consisted of the following categories:

machinery, equipment, and transport – $17.7 billion;

chemical products – $8.8 billion;

fuel and energy – $6.8 billion.

Customs duties on these imports contributed 302 billion UAH ($7.33 billion) to the state budget.

Ukraine's top three export categories during this period were:

food products – $17.9 billion;

metals and metal products – $3.4 billion;

machinery, equipment, and transport – $2.5 billion.

In the first nine months of 2024, export duties contributed 217.9 million UAH ($5.29 million) to the state budget.



Read also: Ukrainian machine-building enterprises struggle to find alternatives to CIS markets – study