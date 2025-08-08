The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the macroeconomic forecast for Ukraine with two scenarios: key indicators

The Government has published indicators to be used for strategic planning and development of the state budget

Photo: press service of the Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has published a new macroeconomic forecast for Ukraine for 2026-2028 on its website . These indicators are used for strategic planning and development of the state budget.

The forecast includes such indicators as GDP growth, consumer price index, unemployment rate, etc .

It takes into account two scenarios that depend on the security situation in the country.

Minister of Finance Sergiy Marchenko explained to MPs that the first scenario is the basic one, and the second is an alternative, taking into account the continuation of hostilities in 2026.

According to the first scenario, the gross domestic product will grow by 4.5% in 2026 (and further by 5% in 2027 and 5.7% in 2028), while according to the second scenario, it will grow by only 2.4% (and further by 4.7% in 2027 and 4.5% in 2028).

In the first scenario, annual inflation will slow down faster - from 8.6% in 2026 to 5.3% in 2028. In the scenario with continued hostilities, it will be 9.9% in 2026 and 7.5% in 2028.

In both scenarios, the average nominal monthly salary is projected to increase from UAH 30,000 in 2026 to over UAH 39,000 in 2028.

Under both scenarios, the country will have a very large negative trade balance, meaning that imports will exceed exports. According to the baseline scenario, the trade deficit will amount to $34.7 billion in 2026, with a gradual reduction to $33 billion in 2028.

In the worst-case scenario, the balance will reach $44.5 billion in 2026 and drop to $33.9 billion in 2028.