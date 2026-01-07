Companies that issue microloans in Ukraine received a record UAH 54.9 billion in total income in the first 10 months of 2025. According to the NBU, this is 3.4 times more than a year earlier.

The highest income – UAH 2.85 billion – was received by CreditKasa – LLC "UkrCreditFinance". The company is owned by three beneficiaries – 50% by UAE citizen Amir Aysautov and Ukrainians Natalia Kiseleva (25%) and Ruslan Pavlov (25%), according to YouControl.

Correspondent LIGA.net spoke with Yevhen Rezuyev, director of UkrCreditFinance, about how microfinance organizations significantly increased their revenues in 2025, how CreditKasa changed its approach to clients, and in which cases it refuses to issue loans.