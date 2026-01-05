Turkey to insist on Black Sea security at Ukraine summit in Paris

Ankara to declare supporting security in the Black Sea region a strategic priority at the Paris meeting

Photo: EPA / Mahammed Al-Rifai

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will emphasize the strategic priority of supporting security in the Black Sea at the summit on Ukraine in Paris. About this reported a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Reuters.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined." The group, led by Britain and France, includes more than 30 countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan will attend the meeting and reiterate Turkey's position on the need for result-oriented steps to end the war.

He will point to the specific results of three previous rounds of direct negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Istanbul, including the exchange of prisoners.

"Fidan will state that Turkey views maintaining security in the Black Sea as a strategic priority and that it reminds all parties of its position on this issue," the source said.

In recent weeks, Turkey has seen a number of drones intrude into its airspace, with one being shot down near the country's capital, Ankara.