PrivatBank has reduced the tariff for transfers from foreign cards via Privat24

Photo: PrivatBank

State PrivatBank has set a single reduced tariff for international P2P card-to-card transfers via the Privat24 app at 1% regardless of the direction. About said the press service of the state bank.

According to the bank, the update applies to transfers from foreign bank cards to any PrivatBank card. Previously, the fee for such transaction was 1.5%, now it is 1%.

There is also a reduced fee in the opposite direction – from PrivatBank cards to international cards: from 2% (minimum UAH 50), the fee has been reduced to 1% (minimum UAH 50).

The new conditions will be in effect until the end of 2025. PrivatBank explains that it aims to make international transfers more accessible and convenient for its customers.