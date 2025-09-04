In the first six months of 2025, Ukrainians spent $5.6 billion abroad, slightly less than in the first half of 2024 - $6.4 billion.

Every year, Ukrainians spend billions of dollars outside the country, but the amounts are gradually decreasing. Most money ends up in EU countries, where compatriots make purchases, get services or withdraw cash.

