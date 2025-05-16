Analysis
A guide to investing in deposits: how to choose and whether you can get an income
Despite the war, bank deposits remain one of the most popular and affordable ways to save money in Ukraine. According to the National Bank, banks' retail deposit portfolio grew by 2.9% in April to UAH 1.26 trillion.
LIGA.net explains how deposits work, what options are available, what to look for when choosing, and whether it is possible to make money on it.
Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article