As of the beginning of August 2025, Ukrainians and businesses have taken out loans totaling 1.23 trillion UAH, according to data from research investigation study exploration Opendatabot. This is 15% more compared to the same period last year and 26% more than before the start of the full-scale war. The main borrowers remain companies (74% of all loans).

However, the fastest-growing loans are those to individuals – their volume increased by 22% over the year. Individuals account for 316.1 billion hryvnias in credit funds.

In 2025, Ukrainians are increasingly taking out loans not only for technology, but also for everyday and strategic needs — from insurance and consulting to alternative energy sources.

Smartphones, laptops, and televisions remain popular, but more and more buyers are taking out installment plans for coffee machines, air conditioners, and energy-efficient home solutions. The average bill and loan term are increasing, and online processing is becoming the standard for active users.

What Ukrainians buy on credit, how much money they spend on it, and what changes in consumer behavior occur with "installment payments" – in this article LIGA.net.

From gadgets to energy independence

In 2025, Ukrainians traditionally take out loans for various types of equipment: smartphones, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines. At the same time, more and more buyers are choosing items for everyday comfort on credit – coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, and air conditioners.

"Comparing 2024 and 2025, the list of the top three products remains unchanged – mobile phones, laptops, and headphones," the Rozetka marketplace press service responded.

On Rozetka, demand for multi-cookers, air fryers, and washing machines has increased significantly. It depends on the season: in autumn and winter, people more actively update household appliances and buy expensive energy-saving items.

"In 2025, 'split air conditioners' entered the top 10 in new categories," says Tetiana Chayka, Head of Consumer Lending Department at COMFY.

Also, according to COMFY data, charging stations were in sixth place among the ten most popular channels in 2024, but this category is absent from the top ten in 2025, at least as of the beginning of October.

At PrivatBank, the top categories for which Ukrainians take installment payments in 2025 are as follows:

Electronics: 441,624 (83.14%)

everything for the home: 42,960 (8.09%)

accessories: 37,075 (6.98%)

Appearance: 4,117 (0.78%)

transport: 1,161 (0.22%)

beauty: 439 (0.08%)

health: 1,328 (0.25%)

services: 333 (0.06%)

Children's goods: 312 (0.06%)

other: 1,808 (0.34%)

Total: 531,157 (100%)

Not just things, but also services.

In parallel with the changing structure of purchases, banks are recording an increase in lending for the purchase of services. According to PrivatBank, in 2025 Ukrainians began to take out loans more actively for insurance policies, consulting services, and even sports clubs.

Demand for installment payments for insurance (policies of compulsory civil liability insurance of vehicle owners – CMLI) increased by 1.22% in 2025 compared to the previous year. In the "sports clubs" category, growth was 0.56%, and in "consulting services" – 0.49%.

This is a sign that credit is ceasing to be an exceptional tool for large purchases and is gradually becoming part of everyday economics. Installment plans are perceived not as a debt burden, but as a way to flexibly manage personal expenses.

Digitalization and older buyers

Ukrainians who take goods on credit are increasingly choosing digital channels, according to the press service of the state-owned Oschadbank. And the greatest demand is for classic products: such as credit cards with installment payments and cash loans with confirmation of intended use.

Regarding borrowers, according to the Rozetka press service, men and women aged 25 to 44 most often apply for installment payments or credit.

In PrivatBank, the "pay in installments" service is most often used by clients aged 36-45. In 2024, this group accounted for 37%, and in 2025 – 37.13%.

Residents of large cities—Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Kharkiv—most often buy on credit, according to reports LIGA.net in the surveyed banks.

At the same time, in the regions of central Ukraine, credit activity is growing faster than in the capital. In COMFY, buyers from the Zhytomyr region are the most active in taking out loans.

"The stores in Cherkasy, Kryvyi Rih, Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Kremenchuk are the most active users of credit," says Tetiana Chayka, Head of Consumer Lending Department at COMFY.

More loans and more expensive goods

Ukrainians are taking out consumer loans more often than before. For example, COMFY reports that the volume of credit sales in their network in 2025 increased by 4.4% compared to last year. The average credit purchase amount in 2025 also increased by 1.4% compared to the previous year. At RozetkaPay, the number of installment payments has increased by 10% over the past year, but some product categories have seen growth of up to 30%.

The press service of Prom is confident that growth will continue in winter. During the cold season, people more often buy expensive goods, including those related to energy independence. "Currently, peaks in demand are driven by so-called panic buying, where the need arises suddenly," notes Prom.

The average payment amount for installment purchases from partner banks on the group's marketplaces is about 8,600 UAH, the company adds. Most often, buyers take goods with a deferred payment for three to five months.