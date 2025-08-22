Every day, Ukrainian courts they open or they are opening on average, three new cases of declaring citizens bankrupt. If in 2020 there were only 222 such proceedings, then in 2024 there were already 972, and in the first eight months of 2025 alone – more than 800. The trend is obvious: more and more citizens are trying to officially declare themselves bankrupt.

According to the data OpenDataBot, In total, 2,948 cases of personal bankruptcy have been opened over the past five years, with 52% of the cases since 2021 involving men and 48% involving women.

However, according to the lawyers I spoke with, LIGA.net, This figure illustrates not the accessibility of the procedure, but rather the desperation of people who have found themselves in a financial trap. The real number of Ukrainians with insurmountable debt obligations is tens of times greater. As of March 2025, the Unified Register of Debtorsregistered over 9 million debts (this refers to the number of proceedings).

What's wrong with the bankruptcy procedure in Ukraine? How much does it cost and what risks does it entail? How does it work in other countries and what needs to be changed in Ukraine? This is discussed in the article. LIGA.net