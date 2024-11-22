Compensation for Ukrainian families of fallen civilians to rise to $362,000

Photo via depositphotos.com

The Cabinet of Ministers is submitting a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada proposing an increase in compensation for families of civilians who defended the country but were not members of the military, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported.

Key points of the draft law:

Increased payments: The one-time compensation for families of fallen civilians will rise from 1.9 million UAH ($46,000) to 15 million UAH ($362,000).

Specific timeframe: The compensation applies to civilians who participated in defense activities alongside military units and lost their lives between February 24 and March 25, 2022.

Additional payments: Those who previously received smaller sums will be eligible for supplementary compensation.

Shmyhal said that many Ukrainians who took up arms and defended the country at the beginning of the war lacked official military status. He called the increased compensation a "just and rightful step."

Additionally, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, clarified that the proposed amendments will be added to Ukraine's Law "On the Status of War Veterans and Guarantees of Their Social Protection.

This initiative aims to ensure social justice for the families of fallen heroes and honor their contributions to the country's defense.