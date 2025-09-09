Forbes: Trump earned the most in the history of US presidents thanks to his position

The US President increased his wealth by $3 billion in a year – the most in his life

Photo: Donald Trump / EPA

President of the United States Donald Trump made the largest profit of his life in a year, dramatically increasing his wealth through cryptocurrency projects and the use of political influence. About writes american Forbes.

According to the publication, the US president's net worth increased from $4.3 billion in 2024 to $7.3 billion in 2025. This raised him by 118 positions in the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans – to 201st place.

Forbes emphasizes that no US president in history has ever earned so much through his position.

Cryptocurrency has become Trump's main source of wealth. In 2024, he and his sons launched World Liberty Financial, which gained a powerful momentum after his return to the White House.

According to Forbes, the crypto company has already raised about $1.4 billion, and about three quarters of this amount went to the Trump family.

Meanwhile, the president himself in the White House reduced regulation of the crypto market and signed a number of laws favorable to the industry, which allowed him to make additional profits.

Trump's financial situation has improved dramatically in other areas as well. The New York Court of Appeals overturned a $500 million fine imposed for fraud, which also boosted his fortune.

The US President's real estate licensing business, which had been in decline for years, has revived with new contracts in Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Romania, India, Qatar, and the UAE. Revenue in this area grew almost sixfold to $45 million and increased the business's capitalization by $400 million.

In addition, its network of golf clubs and resorts in the United States also showed excellent results: revenues grew by 30%, and the total value of assets added hundreds of millions of dollars.

Trump used the money he had accumulated quite conservatively. He repaid $114 million in debt secured by a skyscraper in New York and about $15 million for his estates in Florida and New York. He also invested in municipal and corporate bonds.

Today, its balance sheet looks stronger than ever: $8.4 billion in assets against $1.1 billion in liabilities, with $1.1 billion held in liquid cash instruments.