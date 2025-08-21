Trump has invested at least $100 million in bonds since taking office
President of the United States Donald Trump since taking office in January has invested at least $100 million in bonds of U.S. companies and local governments. About writes CNBC citing data from the Office of Government Ethics (OGE).
According to reports, the US president has made 690 financial transactions since January. Among them is the purchase of bonds issued by T-Mobile, United Health, Home Depot, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.
The amount of investment in each company ranged from $250,000 to $1 million.
In addition, Trump has purchased bonds issued by US local governments, gas and water districts, hospital authorities, and school boards.
CNBC notes that some of the companies whose debt was purchased by Trump directly benefited from his policies.
Currently, the US president's net worth is about $5.5 billion, which is more than twice the amount of his first term.
- On May 21, it was reported that despite the economic fluctuations, the ten richest Americans have become even richer – Their combined wealth increased by $365 billion in 2024.
Comments (0)