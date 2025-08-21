Trump has invested at least $100 million in bonds since taking office

The US President has invested $100 million in the debt obligations of American companies and governments

Photo: Donald Trump / EPA / Samuel Corum

President of the United States Donald Trump since taking office in January has invested at least $100 million in bonds of U.S. companies and local governments. About writes CNBC citing data from the Office of Government Ethics (OGE).

According to reports, the US president has made 690 financial transactions since January. Among them is the purchase of bonds issued by T-Mobile, United Health, Home Depot, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The amount of investment in each company ranged from $250,000 to $1 million.

In addition, Trump has purchased bonds issued by US local governments, gas and water districts, hospital authorities, and school boards.

CNBC notes that some of the companies whose debt was purchased by Trump directly benefited from his policies.

Currently, the US president's net worth is about $5.5 billion, which is more than twice the amount of his first term.