Oxfam: Ten richest Americans increased their wealth by $365 billion last year

Ordinary Americans would have to work 726,000 years to earn as much as the richest in a year

Despite economic fluctuations, the ten richest Americans have become even richer – their combined wealth increased by $365 billion in 2024. CNN reports this, citing an Oxfam report.

The wealth growth of the ten richest American billionaires is about $1 billion per day, while the average worker in the US earned only a little over $50,000 last year.

To earn the same amount as the ten richest Americans in a year, ten ordinary Americans would have to work 726,000 years.

The wealth of the world's richest person and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grew the most, increasing by $186 billion in 2024, accounting for more than half of the total increase.

According to analysts' forecasts, Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire.

Other billionaires also significantly increased their fortunes in 2024:

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg – $38.7 billion;

Walmart heir Rob Walton – $38.7 billion;

Walmart heir Jim Walton – $36.5 billion;

investor Warren Buffett – $34.8 billion.

At the same time, some billionaires, such as Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin , lost some of their fortunes last year.

The data comes amid discussions in the US about a new bill that critics say will widen the gap between rich and poor. It is being promoted by Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

According to analysts, the law will increase tax breaks for wealthy Americans, while at the same time reducing funding for programs to support the poor.

According to analysts' estimates, the richest 10% of Americans will receive 65% of the benefits from the new bill, while the poorest 20% will lose about $1,000 in 2026.