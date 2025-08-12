Russia's full-scale invasion fundamentally reshaped economic relations between Ukraine and Germany. Germany has become one of Ukraine's key partners, providing significant support. By the end of 2024, the volume of bilateral trade between the countries reached a record high of over €11.7 billion.

One of the German aid providers is the government company Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. It began its work in Ukraine in 1993, acting on behalf of the German Federal Government, the European Union, and other donors. With an office in Kyiv and a network of 22 offices across the country, GIZ implements approximately 45 projects with a total funding exceeding €860 million. Around 600 specialists are involved in their implementation.

LIGA.net I asked Daniel Büsche, director of the Ukrainian office of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, about how Germany is supporting Ukraine during the war, what projects are being implemented to restore the economy, and why decentralization remains key to the country's future.