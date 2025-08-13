Hetmantsev: Rada does not plan to adopt a law on crypto reserve, NBU opposes it

The head of the Tax Committee is skeptical about the bill of his first deputy Zheleznyak

Photo: NBU

The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to adopt the draft law on the creation of a crypto reserve in Ukraine (No. 13356), said Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy , in an interview with Ukrainian News .

"We have talked to the NBU governor about this and do not support such steps, given the high volatility of crypto assets. It seems to me that the authors of this draft law also did not really count on the support of the National Bank's applause for this document. There are no hints that we will adopt it as of today," Hetmantsev said .

Draft law No. 13356 was registered in June by several MPs led by Yaroslav Zhelezniak from Holos.

The document proposes to give the National Bank the right to include virtual assets in Ukraine's reserves, but does not oblige it to do so.