The Cabinet of Ministers approved the introduction of basic social assistance instead of the current state payments

Photo: Depositphotos

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on the Provision of Basic Social Assistance". About it reported Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft law introduces a basic social assistance that will replace the current state aid to low-income families and combine several other types of payments.

It is envisaged that basic social assistance will be provided to the most vulnerable categories of the population. According to the government, it will become the main tool to fight poverty and support people in difficult life circumstances.

The amount of basic social assistance is proposed to be determined as the difference between the total amount of the basic amount for all family members and the average monthly total family income.

The base value will be determined as follows:

100% – for the first family member (authorized representative);

70% for each subsequent family member;

100% – for every child under 18 and for people with disabilities of group I or II.

The new social assistance system is scheduled to be introduced on January 1, 2026.