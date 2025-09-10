The wealth of Musk's rival for the title of the world's richest man increased by $70 billion per day

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison catches up with Musk in the ranking of the world's richest people

Photo: Larry Ellison / EPA / AARON SCHWARTZ / POOL

American businessman and co-founder and head of one of the largest software developers Oracle Larry Ellison has come close to Elon Musk in the fight for the title of the world's richest man. About this writes Bloomberg.

Ellison's fortune increased by $70 billion in one day after Oracle published quarterly results that exceeded analysts' expectations.

This brings Ellison's net worth to $364 billion. If this amount remains in the businessman's account after trading begins on Wednesday, September 10, it will be the largest one-day increase recorded by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

At the same time, Musk, who tops the ranking of the world's richest people, has a fortune of $384 billion, which is less than $20 billion more than Ellison.

Musk has held the top spot on the richest list for more than 300 days in a row. He first topped the ranking in 2021, then lost to Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnaud but last year regained the lead.

As of April 2025, Ellison was ranked fourth in the Forbes billionaires' list with a fortune of $192 billion.

Oracle shares have already risen 45% since the beginning of the year, and after the publication of the quarterly report, they rose another 26% in over-the-counter trading. This is the largest one-day jump in the company's stock price since 1999.