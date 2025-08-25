Construction company with the world's largest debts delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange

Former construction giant Evergrande to be liquidated due to $300 billion in debt

China's Evergrande, which was once one of the largest construction companies in the world, was delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, August 25, reports South China Morning Post .

The company has been listed in Hong Kong since 2009, and at its peak in 2017, its market value was HK$398.8 billion (over $51 billion at current exchange rates).

Before the suspension of trading in 2024, the capitalization decreased 185 times to HK$2.15 billion.

This was preceded by default in 2021 and court decision to liquidate .

The total assets in 2022 were estimated at $250 billion, but in a year and a half, the liquidators were able to return only $255 million, including a painting by Claude Monet, writes Financial Times .

The company's total debts exceeded $300 billion.

Evergrande's default triggered a massive liquidity crisis that shook the entire real estate market in mainland China.

Along with the company's collapse, the entire fortune of its founder Hui Ka Yang, who until recently was considered the richest man in Asia, disappeared.

In September 2023, he was detained by the police and placed under "home surveillance". In a statement, the company said that he was placed under a preventive measure due to suspicion of illegal actions.

Evergrande is not the only Chinese developer that has run into problems. In 2023, Country Garden Holdings.

