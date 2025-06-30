The final season of "The Squid Game" brought down the shares of companies associated with the series

The third season of "The Squid Game" has affected the shares of companies involved in the production of the series

Photo: "The Squid Game / still from the series

The shares of South Korean companies associated with the production of the final season of the TV series Squid Game, which was released on Netflix on June 27, have fallen sharply due to the restrained reaction of viewers. This was reported by Bloomberg.

The entertainment agency Artist suffered the most. The company's shares fell by 21% because its main shareholder is actor Lee Jong-jae, who is the main character in the series.

The shares of the subsidiary Artist Studio sank by 24%, and Dexter Studios, a visual effects producer that worked on the series, fell by 8.5%.

Despite the fact that the third season topped Netflix's global rankings in many countries, viewers had a mixed reception. On the Rotten Tomatoes platform, professional critics gave the season an 83% approval rating, while ordinary viewers gave it only 51%.

South Korean critic Kim Hyun-sik explained that the ending of the series caused a lot of criticism because it did not meet the expectations of some viewers.

"It's hard to beat the first season – it became a global sensation.", – emphasized Sik.

First released in 2021, The Squid Game has become a cultural phenomenon thanks to its combination of social criticism and suspenseful storytelling.

The series is still the most popular on Netflix in history. The first two seasons have been viewed over 600 million times.