The first refund to Freedom Finance client was made in Ukraine
The first payments of assets blocked due to sanctions to clients of Freedom Finance Ukraine were made in Ukraine. About reported chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) Ruslan Magomedov.
According to the regulator, the money has already been successfully transferred to the account of one of the clients. This was the first confirmed case of asset recovery in this case.
The NSSMC emphasizes that this step launches a mechanism that should ensure further payments to other affected investors.
According to Magomedov, the Commission accompanies every stage of the process, coordinates work between banks, the administrator and other participants to ensure the reliability of transfers.
The regulator also urged banks to be attentive to regulatory changes and facilitate timely payments.
- Freedom Finance Ukraine had more than 12,700 clients with assets totaling UAH 3.5 billion. Clients invested in securities of 280 different issuers. In October 2022, it was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council, after which its licenses were suspended.
- In early July 2025, the NSSMC agreed on the list of blocked assets freedom Finance clients for further return.
- August 7 The National Bank of Ukraine started to return government bonds and money to the clients of Freedom Finance Ukraine LLC.
