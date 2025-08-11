The first refund to Freedom Finance client was made in Ukraine

The first client of Freedom Finance received payment of his blocked assets

Photo: Depositphotos

The first payments of assets blocked due to sanctions to clients of Freedom Finance Ukraine were made in Ukraine. About reported chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) Ruslan Magomedov.

According to the regulator, the money has already been successfully transferred to the account of one of the clients. This was the first confirmed case of asset recovery in this case.

The NSSMC emphasizes that this step launches a mechanism that should ensure further payments to other affected investors.

According to Magomedov, the Commission accompanies every stage of the process, coordinates work between banks, the administrator and other participants to ensure the reliability of transfers.

The regulator also urged banks to be attentive to regulatory changes and facilitate timely payments.