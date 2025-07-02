A preliminary list of Freedom Finance clients for refunds has been formed in Ukraine
The National Securities and Stock Market Commission has approved the list of assets of Freedom Finance Ukraine LLC clients entitled to the return of their blocked money. This was reported to by the press service of the NSSMC.
The list includes more than 20,000 items, including:
- 19,679 assets of individuals;
- 724 assets of legal entities;
- 38 assets of investment funds.
The list was compiled on the basis of information received from the company's interim manager, the National Depository, the National Bank, the Settlement Center, and banks that hold clients' money.
At the same time, some items are not yet included in the list due to the need to verify or confirm the absence of sanctions restrictions.
This preliminary list is now being approved by other government agencies. After all approvals, it will be finally approved by the Commission.
The Commission is finalizing a document that will establish a clear procedure for refunds. Once approved, clients will be able to apply through their depository institutions or investment companies.
The NSSMC also promises to publish infographics and instructions on what exactly you need to do to get your assets back in the near future.
- on June 11, 2024, the NSSMC appointed interim management at Freedom Finance Ukraine LLC. The company was one of the largest traders on the Ukrainian stock market, but in October 2022 it was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council, after which its licenses were suspended. .
- Freedom Finance Ukraine had more than 12,700 clients with assets totaling UAH 3.5 billion. Clients invested in securities of 280 different issuers.