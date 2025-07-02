A preliminary list of Freedom Finance clients for refunds has been formed in Ukraine

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission has approved the list of assets of Freedom Finance Ukraine LLC clients entitled to the return of their blocked money. This was reported to by the press service of the NSSMC.

The list includes more than 20,000 items, including:

19,679 assets of individuals;

724 assets of legal entities;

38 assets of investment funds.

The list was compiled on the basis of information received from the company's interim manager, the National Depository, the National Bank, the Settlement Center, and banks that hold clients' money.

At the same time, some items are not yet included in the list due to the need to verify or confirm the absence of sanctions restrictions.

This preliminary list is now being approved by other government agencies. After all approvals, it will be finally approved by the Commission.

The Commission is finalizing a document that will establish a clear procedure for refunds. Once approved, clients will be able to apply through their depository institutions or investment companies.

The NSSMC also promises to publish infographics and instructions on what exactly you need to do to get your assets back in the near future.