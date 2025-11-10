Cabinet of Ministers launches pilot project of personal support for veterans after rehabilitation

The Ministry of Veterans is creating a system of personalized support to return defenders to full life

Photo: Roman Tyshchenko / Liga.net

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a pilot project for the habilitation of veterans to help them adapt to civilian life after rehabilitation. The program covers not only medical support but also independence training, psychological assistance, and social integration. This was reported by Ministry of Veterans.

The main idea is to provide defenders with personalized support at the stage when basic rehabilitation is completed, but the person is not yet ready to fully return to their normal routine.

The pilot project includes several key areas of support. These include post-rehabilitation care to ensure sustainable recovery after the main course of treatment.

The program includes training in self-care skills and the basics of personal care. Veterans will be able to get advice on how to adapt housing, vehicles and workplaces to their needs.

The package will include a set of mandatory services that each program participant will receive. These include the preparation of an individualized capacity building plan based on personal needs, assistance from a rehabilitation therapist, and training in self-care skills. Psychological assistance is a mandatory part of the program .

"After being wounded, veterans may face not only the physical consequences of their injuries, but also psychological challenges, changes in their lifestyle and the need to adapt to the civilian environment," the ministry said .

Variable services will be provided depending on individual needs. These may include consultations with a nutritionist, assistance from a speech and language therapist, and diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders.