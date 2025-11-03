The Cabinet of Ministers has launched an experiment - people will be returned to work even before the unemployment status

Photo: Pexels

The Ukrainian government has approved two pilot projects to be implemented by the State Employment Service. The first is aimed at people who have lost their jobs but have not yet received unemployment status, and the second is aimed at proactive support for female and male veterans. This was reported by The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The first project provides immediate access to government employment support programs for those who have lost their jobs but have not yet applied to the employment service. The key aspect is proactive support - a set of measures aimed at returning a person to work even before receiving unemployment status from the SES.

The mechanism will work as follows: if a person does not find a job within 60 days after dismissal or termination of employment, the Pension Fund of Ukraine transfers data on such a person to the State Employment Service.

The employment service specialist interacts with the person through electronic communication and informs about available social services.

The second pilot project is about supporting female and male veterans.

It expands opportunities for veterans in the following areas:

simplified registration procedures with the employment service, the right to submit applications through support specialists with the veteran's consent;

for employers who hire war veterans during martial law, the amount of compensation has been doubled and will now amount to 100% of actual labor costs, but not more than 1.5 minimum wages;

participation in socially useful work is possible without obtaining unemployment status.

Its main goal is to improve the mechanisms of social and professional adaptation of veterans and demobilized persons.