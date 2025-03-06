Dutch PM Schoof vows $3.8 billion in aid for Ukraine by 2026, but faces pushback

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof wants to allocate $3.8 billion to Ukraine, but coalition has failed to reach agreement so far

Photo: Depositphotos

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof pledged about 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in total government aid to Ukraine by 2026, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

Schoof said the aid continues the country’s steady support for Ukraine, which has already received roughly 5.8 billion euros.

He added that the funds could be used in 2025 if needed, according to Reuters.

Most Dutch lawmakers back the 3.5 billion euro aid package, but coalition leaders remain split. Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders warned that his party — the largest in the ruling coalition — will only agree if significantly more money goes to cheaper groceries and lower energy bills.

People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) leader Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius called it a "false contrast" between affordability and Ukraine aid, saying, "As if you wouldn’t worry about high costs if you invest in Dutch safety."

Wilders shot back, calling her comment "wrong," arguing there’s a real trade-off between defense and citizens’ wallets.

The aid debate ties into upcoming coalition talks on the Spring Memorandum. The Party for Freedom and Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) say European defense shouldn’t hurt citizens’ purchasing power and push for resolving the issue of frozen Russian assets first.

On February 12, a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels saw the U.K., Netherlands, and Germany announce new military aid for Ukraine.