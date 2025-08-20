Bessent: European countries buy weapons for Ukraine from the US with a 10% markup

A 10% markup on weapons can cover the cost of protecting Ukrainian skies within the framework of security guarantees

Photo: Scott Bessent / EPA

The United States sells weapons to European countries with a 10% markup, after which they go to Ukraine. About said US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Fox News.

"We sell weapons to Europeans, who then resell them to Ukrainians. President Trump takes a 10% markup" mr. Bessent emphasized.

This was the US Treasury Secretary's response to the question of whether US taxpayers would finance possible air support as a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

According to him, the money generated by the 10% markup can cover the cost of arming Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees, in particular, to protect Ukrainian skies.

He also noted that the end of the war is a prerequisite for large-scale economic cooperation with Ukraine, but the first investments are planned in the near future.

Special Representative of the President of the United States Steve Witkoff emphasized that security guarantees will be the basis of any future peace agreement.

At the same time, he emphasized that the final decision on possible negotiations belongs to the president To Volodymyr Zelenskyy.