"Made in Ukraine" program added nearly 1 percentage point to GDP growth in 2025

State support programmes for domestic manufacturers grouped under the "Made in Ukraine" policy contributed 0.95 percentage points to Ukraine’s GDP growth in 2025, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Friday, citing estimates by the Ministry of Economy.

For comparison, the ministry previously assessed the contribution of the "Made in Ukraine" policy to economic growth in 2024 at 0.6 percentage points.

"Localisation, grants for processing industries, partial compensation for the purchase of Ukrainian machinery and equipment, industrial parks, support for projects with significant investments, export promotion tools and other measures are delivering results," Svyrydenko said in a statement.

"In 2025, some 72,000 Ukrainian enterprises received state support," she added.

One of the most in-demand instruments was the affordable lending programme with interest rates of 5–7–9%. Under this scheme, businesses took out nearly 29,000 loans worth a total of UAH 88 billion.

By the end of the year, 37 factories had been built or were under construction in industrial parks. Projects with significant investments totalling €154 million were launched, including an agro-processing facility in the Cherkasy region and a recreational project in the Transcarpathian region.

Under the partial compensation programme, farmers purchased 8,460 units of Ukrainian-made agricultural machinery and equipment worth UAH 5.7 billion, while local communities bought 695 domestically produced school buses for UAH 2.7 billion.

Around 10,000 Ukrainians became entrepreneurs after receiving microgrants under the "Own Business" programme.

In 2026, the government plans to continue implementing the "Made in Ukraine" policy with a budget of approximately UAH 37 billion. All key programmes will be maintained. In addition, the state plans to introduce war risk insurance, expand the "Own Business" programme, and, for the first time, allocate funds to promote exports through national stands at international trade exhibitions.