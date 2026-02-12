Ukrainians abroad face restrictions when paying by card or withdrawing cash. This is especially noticeable when it comes to not daily expenses, but rent, tuition fees, or large purchases. The limits introduced at the beginning of the full-scale war were intended to curb the outflow of currency. But in four years, conditions have changed, as have customer needs.

Banks acknowledge that the rules need to be updated. The NBU also speaks of the need to revise approaches, given the weakening of the hryvnia and new economic realities.

What restrictions are in effect today and what alternatives are already available to Ukrainians abroad — investigated LIGA.net