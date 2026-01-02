The year 2026 does not promise Ukraine a rapid economic breakthrough, but it also does not look like a year of possible shock. Inflation is gradually slowing down, the hryvnia exchange rate will remain relatively stable, and international aid will continue to cover critical budget gaps.

However, the macro indicators only look stable at first glance. Behind them are war, energy risks, a budget deficit, and a labor market that cannot return to its pre-war balance. For the state, this means a constant search for resources; for businesses, adaptation; and for people, the need to count their money more carefully than before.

What will happen to Ukraine's economy and, ultimately, to the well-being of every Ukrainian in 2026? Forecasts from the NBU, ICU, the Center for Economic Strategy, and Dragon Capital.