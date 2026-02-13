Ukraine to raise pensions by 12.1% starting March 1

Pension indexation in Ukraine in 2026 will be higher than last year

Denys Uliutin (Photo: Ministry of Social Policy)

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the key parameters of this year’s pension indexation, with payments set to rise by 12.1% starting March 1. The government is finalizing the corresponding resolution, Social Policy Minister Denys Uliutin said on Ukrainian Radio on February 12.

"We plan to index pensions by 12.1% this year — about four percentage points above last year’s inflation rate. The recalculation will begin on March 1. We are finalizing the calculations and drafting the resolution to be submitted to the Cabinet, after which pensions will be recalculated," he said.

Pension indexation is mandated by Ukraine’s Law on Mandatory State Pension Insurance.

In 2025, pensions were indexed by 11.5%. The average increase amounted to UAH 556, raising the average pension from UAH 5,789 to UAH 6,345.

As of January 1, 2026, the average pension in Ukraine stands at UAH 6,545.