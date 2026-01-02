26 of Ukraine’s largest banks will undergo stress tests in 2026

Photo: NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has defined the framework for its banking system stability assessment in 2026, which will cover the 26 largest banks accounting for more than 90% of the sector’s total assets, the regulator said on its website.

The assessment will include stress testing of the following banks: PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Sense Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Ukrsibbank, OTP Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, ProCredit Bank, Kredobank, Pravex Bank, First Ukrainian International Bank (PUMB), Pivdenny (Southern) Bank, Tascombank, Universal Bank, Bank Credit Dnipro, VST Bank, A-Bank, MTB Bank, Lviv Bank, Idea Bank, Accordbank, Alliance Bank, Globus Bank and Radabank.

Read also Microfinance organizations are winning over banks in consumer lending. There are unequal conditions here

The stability assessment will be conducted in three stages and will include:

→ an asset quality review (AQR) by independent auditors as of January 1, 2026;

→ extrapolation of AQR results to other banks, if necessary;

→ stress testing under baseline and adverse macroeconomic scenarios, with the determination of required capital adequacy ratios.

In 2026, stress testing will apply to the largest banks based on three criteria: the size of risk-weighted assets, the volume of household deposits, and the volume of net household lending. Banks that required additional capital following the 2025 stability assessment will also be included.

Due to martial law, the NBU has temporarily simplified requirements. Banks will assess loan portfolios under wartime rules, the write-off of non-performing assets will not be reviewed, and reporting may be submitted without an external audit opinion.

The results of the 2026 banking system stability assessment are scheduled to be published by December 31, 2026.

The resumption of annual stress testing is part of Ukraine’s commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program.