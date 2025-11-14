EIB to provide over EUR 200 million to Ukraine for water supply and energy
Olena Kravchenko
News editor at LIGA.net
The European Investment Bank, in cooperation with the European Commission, will provide Ukraine with a grant of more than €200 million to restore water supply and strengthen energy resilience. This was reported by the EIB press service.
75 million euros are earmarked for the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development: 25 million euros to restore water supply, another 50 million euros to reconstruct social housing.
In addition, €127 million will be received by Naftogaz Group for the import of additional volumes of gas.
- Communities will have access to €100 million from the European Investment Bank for recovery projects.
- The European Union in July provided a new support package for Ukraine worth about €600 million.
Comments (0)