EIB to provide over EUR 200 million to Ukraine for water supply and energy

Photo by the press service of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development

The European Investment Bank, in cooperation with the European Commission, will provide Ukraine with a grant of more than €200 million to restore water supply and strengthen energy resilience. This was reported by the EIB press service.

75 million euros are earmarked for the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development: 25 million euros to restore water supply, another 50 million euros to reconstruct social housing.

In addition, €127 million will be received by Naftogaz Group for the import of additional volumes of gas.