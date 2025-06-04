Elon Musk calls Trump's "one big beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination"

Photo: Elon Musk / EPA

American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk has sharply criticized the so-called "one big beautiful bill" on taxes and spending by US President Donald Trump. He wrote about this on the social network X (Twitter).

"I'm sorry, but I can't take it anymore. This massive, outrageous, lobbyist-fueled spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did the wrong thing. You know it," Musk wrote..

According to Musk, the bill "will significantly increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion and burden the citizens of America with devastatingly unsustainable debt."

"Congress is bankrupting America," Musk added.

Trump's "one big beautiful bill" aims to extend tax breaks and invest billions of dollars in border security.

It is designed to enshrine much of the 2017 tax law passed during Trump's first term, and combines it with sweeping cuts to social security programs.

The bill would continue the personal income tax cut, increase the child tax credit, and eliminate federal taxes on tips and overtime pay.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson disagreed with Trump: "With all due respect, Elon is simply wrong about 'one big beautiful bill.' It will secure our borders, provide historic tax breaks for hardworking Americans, unleash American energy dominance, cut spending, and restore peace through force."