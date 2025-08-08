EU approves €3.2 billion fourth tranche for Ukraine under Ukraine Facility

Ukraine will receive less macro-financial assistance than it could due to the lack of implementation of the reform plan

Фото: depositphotos.com

On Friday, August 8, the Council of the European Union approved the disbursement of the fourth tranche — approximately €3.2 billion — to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program. According to the Council's official website, the funds will be provided shortly in the form of both non-repayable grants and loans.

The Council concluded that Ukraine has satisfactorily implemented 13 out of the 16 reform milestones set out in the Ukraine Plan for this tranche.

Had Ukraine met all 16 benchmarks, the disbursement could have amounted to €4.5 billion.

However, the unallocated portion of the funds is not forfeited. Ukraine will still be able to access the remaining amount if it completes the remaining three reforms within the next 12 months. These include: іncreasing the staff of the High Anti-Corruption Court; adopting the law on the relaunch of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA); adopting the law on establishing the institution of prefects.

In its decision, the EU Council also acknowledged that Ukraine continues to uphold effective democratic institutions, including a multi-party parliamentary system, the rule of law, and respect for human rights — including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.

The Ukraine Facility, which came into force on March 1, 2024, provides up to €50 billion in grants and loans for the period 2024–2027. The funds are intended to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, and modernization. Of the total, up to €32 billion is provisionally allocated to support the reforms and investments outlined in the Ukraine Plan.

Since the program’s launch, Ukraine has already received:

€6 billion in bridge financing;

€1.89 billion in pre-financing;

three tranches totaling €4.2 billion, €4.1 billion, and €3.5 billion respectively.

Additionally, on July 1, Ukraine received the ninth tranche under the IMF program, amounting to $500 million.