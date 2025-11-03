For the first time, the Ministry of Defense will purchase food for the army for a year at a time

Photo: DOT

The State Agency for Logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (DOT) under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced food procurement for the Armed Forces in 2026. For the first time, the DOT is purchasing food for the entire year with a total expected value of approximately UAH 37 billion. This was reported by Ministry of Defense.

The new approach differs from the previous practice, when procurement was carried out separately for each half of the year.

"This approach will ensure continuous supply of food to military units, stable working conditions for suppliers and the possibility of advance production planning," the Defense Ministry said .

The new contracts will retain the conditions of enhanced quality control, in particular for the supply of dairy products, to prevent cases of falsification.

According to the Ministry of Defense, as of the end of October 2025:

shipped over 599 million kilograms of products;

delivered over 249 million liters of drinking water;

processed over 85,000 applications from military units.

The Ministry reported that the regional model of procurement will continue to be applied, with each supplier assigned to a separate region.

For the second year in a row, the DOT has started procurement for the next year in advance, this time even earlier than last year. Last year, the Ministry of Defense's procurement agency announced the procurement of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first half of the year on November 15.