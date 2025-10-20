OnlyFans became the most profitable company in the world in terms of revenue per employee

Each OnlyFans employee accounts for an average of $37.6 million in revenue

Photo: Depositphotos

The OnlyFans platform has become the most profitable company in the world in terms of revenue per employee. About testifies rating of the Barchart investor platform.

According to the rating, each employee of the company accounts for an average of $37.6 million in profit.

OnlyFans, which has seen a sharp rise in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows creators of intimate content to charge subscribers for views or subscriptions. The platform takes 20% of the authors' earnings.

For comparison, NVIDIA was in second place with $3.6 million, followed by Cursor with $3.3 million, Apple with $2.4 million, Meta with $2.2 million, and Alphabet (Google) with $1.9 million per employee.

Also in the ranking are OpenAI and Microsoft, which have $1.1 million each, Tesla – $0.8 million, and Amazon completes the list with $0.4 million per employee.

Thus, OnlyFans outperforms its competitors in the tech sector by more than ten times.

Experts attribute this to the high profitability of the platform model, where the company receives a share of the content created by users with a minimum number of employees.

Photo: Barchart