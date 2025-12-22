For the second year in a row, the state is paying Ukrainians "Winter Support" – UAH 1,000 in aid. For data According to the Ministry of Economy, in 2024, Ukrainians directed UAH 3.8 billion of support to pay for utility services, another UAH 1.4 billion to mobile communications and the Internet, and in third place were catering establishments, where Ukrainians directed UAH 386 million.

This year, aid cannot be spent on all of these categories. What can the funds be spent on and where is payment already working?