Bitcoin is below $80,000. The world's largest cryptocurrency has lost more than 30% of its value

The sale has reduced the total value of the crypto market by about $111 billion over the past 24 hours

Photo: Depositphotos

At the beginning of Saturday's trading in New York, bitcoin plummeted, falling below $80,000 and reaching its lowest levels since April 2025. About writes Bloomberg.

The drop occurred amid low liquidity and limited interest, which exacerbated the collapse. As a result, the world's largest cryptocurrency lost more than 30% of its value.

"There is an extremely low level of interest from retail investors right now," explained Needham analyst John Todaro. According to him, trading volumes may remain low for another "one or two quarters."

At noon on January 31, during New York trading, bitcoin fell by 7.1% to $78,159.41, while other tokens showed more significant losses. Ether, the second-largest digital asset, lost more than 10%, and Solana lost more than 11%.

Source: Bloomberg

The sale has reduced the total value of the crypto market by about $111 billion over the past 24 hours. According to analytics company Coinglass, short and long positions worth approximately $1.6 billion were liquidated over the same period. Most of it happened in the last four hours, mostly around Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The lack of demand has raised new questions about the role of bitcoin in broader investment portfolios, the agency notes. It was once positioned as a tool for making profits and hedging against currency depreciation, but now it is struggling to fulfill these functions.

Outflows from spot ETFs continue, geopolitical risks do not stimulate demand, and traditional safe-haven assets are still concentrated in metals and cash.