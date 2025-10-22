Rada adopts budget 2026 in the first reading: MPs submit a record number of amendments

The decision to adopt the draft state budget for 2026 as a basis was supported by 256 MPs

Photo: Depositphotos

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the draft state budget for 2026 in the first reading (as a basis). About it reported chairman of the Finance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Danylo Hetmantsev.

The decision was supported by 256 MPs, three voted against, and 51 abstained. The document defines the main expenditures, including defense, social standards, and salary increases for teachers.

Voting on the draft budget for 2026 in the second reading is expected on November 5. The document has been prepared under a scenario that assumes that the war will last throughout 2026.

Pros data UNIAN, head of the Rada Budget Committee Roksolana Podlasa said in her speech in the parliamentary hall that MPs had submitted a record number of amendments to the draft budget over the past 19 years – 3339.

As a result of the budget committee's meetings, 63 amendments were proposed for consideration, and MPs rejected 16 of them.

Total state budget expenditures are envisaged at UAH 4.8 trillion, while revenues are UAH 2.826 trillion. The deficit will be covered by international aid – more than UAH 2 trillion.

According to the draft budget, all tax revenues (about UAH 2.8 trillion) will go to the defense sector.

According to Hetmantsev, the draft law provides for a 50% increase in the salaries of teachers of higher education institutions from January 1, 2026. The government has also been instructed to decide on a new model of remuneration for teachers of secondary education.

In addition, a program of assistants for families raising children with disabilities is planned.

Separately, an additional 2 billion hryvnias is provided for demining, as well as money for the construction of a children's regional hospital in Kharkiv. The budget includes funding for the relocation of universities from the war zone.

In addition, the government decided to allocate additional revenues from the tax on excess profits of banks, to allocate one billion hryvnias for the military risk insurance program, and to enshrine the provision on the transfer of 4% of personal income tax to local budgets.