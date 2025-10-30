Reuters: OpenAI prepares for one of the largest IPOs in history with a valuation of up to $1 trillion

ChatGPT developer considers going public, which could value OpenAI at $1 trillion

Photo: Depositphotos

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is considering going public with a valuation of up to $1 trillion, which could become one of the largest IPOs in history. About reports Reuters, citing informed sources.

According to the agency's interlocutors, OpenAI may submit documents to regulators in the second half of 2026.

In preliminary discussions, the company planned to raise at least $60 billion, but these figures may change depending on business growth and market conditions.

According to sources, OpenAI's CFO Sarah Fryr spoke about a possible listing in 2027, although some advisors believe that it could happen even earlier, at the end of 2026.

The company has officially stated that an IPO is not a priority at this time: "We are building a sustainable business and advancing our mission so that everyone can benefit from AGI."

Preparations for the public offering follow a large-scale restructuring that reduced the company's dependence on Microsoft and allowed it to raise capital more efficiently.

The potential IPO will also allow OpenAI to finance large-scale artificial intelligence projects, which, according to agency sources, could require trillions of dollars in investment.

By the end of the year, OpenAI's annual revenue is expected to reach about $20 billion, although the company's expenses are also growing. Currently, OpenAI's market valuation is about $500 billion.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit organization. Over time, the company's structure has changed: it is now managed by the OpenAI Foundation, which owns 26% of the OpenAI Group and can receive additional shares if the company reaches certain targets.