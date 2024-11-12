Photo via Getty Images

The restoration of Russia's Kursk region, heavily damaged during operations by Ukraine's Armed Forces, is estimated to cost $7.14 billion (700 billion rubles), according to regional governor Alexey Smirnov, as reported by The Moscow Times.

"Where there was fighting or intense artillery and drone activity, we estimate $1.2 billion (118 billion rubles) is needed. Overall, recovery costs exceed $7.14 billion (700 billion rubles)," Smirnov stated.

This estimate includes damage to businesses, agriculture, social facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure.

For comparison, the region's 2024 budget was set at $900 million (88.7 billion rubles) in expenditures against $850 million (83.2 billion rubles) in revenues.

At the end of October, deputy governor Sergey Starodubtsev cited significantly lower losses of $1.19 billion (117 billion rubles).

In September, Smirnov noted that fighting prevented farmers from harvesting 160,000 hectares, reducing the production of grains, oilseeds, and sugar beets.

Additionally, livestock losses included 26,000 cattle, negatively affecting milk and meat production.



