Salaries in retail increased by a third over the year: how much do different chains pay

The average salary of trade workers is UAH 11,379, and in elite chains it is up to UAH 82,000

Photo: Depositphotos

Last year, the average salary of trade workers in Ukraine amounted to UAH 11,379 before tax, which is a third higher than in 2023. At the same time, the level of remuneration in the largest companies varies: from UAH 26,000 to UAH 82,000 per month. This was reported by Opendatabot.

Over the year, salaries in the trade sector increased from UAH 8,685 to UAH 11,379. Compared to 2021, when the average salary was UAH 7,660, the figure has increased by one and a half times.

Photo: Opendatabot

The highest salaries in Ukrainian retail are offered by the elite network of Bureau of Wines (GoodWine) – over UAH 82,000 per month.

Read also Key trends in Ukrainian retail 2024-2025: how the war has changed consumption

ATB-Market is also among the leaders, with more than 42,000 employees receiving an average of UAH 52,000 per month.

"We systematically monitor the level of salaries and strive to ensure that our employees receive decent pay. All accruals are fully official, and the amount of salary is reviewed in accordance with changes in the market," the press service of ATB commented.

Photo: Opendatabot

At the same time, the large chains included in the Opendatabot Index, which assesses the real situation of Ukrainian business, have lower salaries. In Fora and Novus, employees receive about UAH 26,000-27,000 per month