Average salary has increased in Ukraine: State Statistics Service data

In September, the average salary of Ukrainians grew by 2.7%, but the arrears of payments exceeded UAH 3.7 billion

The average salary in Ukraine in September 2025 increased by 2.7% compared to August. The highest salaries are traditionally recorded in the capital and in the IT sector, while the lowest are in education and agricultural regions. This is evidenced by data from the State Statistics Service.

According to updated labor market statistics, the average salary in Ukraine continues to grow. In September, the average salary reached UAH 26,623.

The highest salaries remain in the capital. In Kyiv, the average salary amounted to UAH 40,111

Luhansk region, which is more than 95% occupied, is in second place with 32,952 hryvnias, and Dnipro region is in third place with 27,416 hryvnias.

The lowest wages are recorded in the western and central regions. Residents of Chernivtsi region earn the least – 18,841 hryvnias, slightly more in Kirovohrad region – 19,065 hryvnias.

The highest incomes are earned by workers in the information and telecommunications sector – UAH 64,330. The lowest level of remuneration remains in education – UAH 16,901.

At the same time, the problem of wage arrears persists. As of October 1, 2025, the total amount of debts to employees amounted to UAH 3.7 billion.

Data on average wages in Ukraine are based on reports of enterprises, institutions and organizations with 10 or more employees.

For example, in Luhansk region, most respondents are public sector institutions, some of which are still in the process of relocation. The average salary is calculated by dividing the total payroll of full-time employees by their average number for the relevant period – month, quarter or year.