The Bureau of Economic Security uncovered a scheme to smuggle 17 wagons of commercial timber

Law enforcement officers stopped an attempt to export pine wood to Romania disguised as regular firewood on the eve of the ban on fuel wood exports

Photo: BEB

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security are investigating a scheme for exporting timber to Romania, where a private enterprise attempted to send 17 wagons of commercial pine, which can be used for manufacturing various products, abroad under the guise of firewood. The scheme was organized after the government ban on the export of firewood, which came into force on November 21. This was reported by BEB.

Anticipating future restrictions, a private enterprise purchased over 1,500 cubic meters of firewood and shipped it in wagons from the Kyiv region for export. However, during a detailed customs inspection, it was discovered that the company was actually attempting to export commercial pine timber disguised as firewood.

In the first nine inspected wagons alone, over 2,000 commercial pine logs with a total volume of 165 cubic meters were promptly discovered.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing as part of criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 201-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for liability for the smuggling of timber prohibited from export from Ukraine.