The US Senate approves the abolition of Trump's tariffs against Brazil

On Tuesday, October 28, the Senate supported the decision to cancel the tariffs, with five Republicans joining the Democrats

Photo: EPA/Will Oliver

The United States Senate has voted to cancel President Donald Trump's tariffs against Brazil. This means ending the state of emergency that the White House declared in July in response to the prosecution of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup d'état. This was reported by Reuters.

The vote took place during the US president's five-day trip to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

Five Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the resolution. The Senate approved the resolution by 52 votes to 48, but its adoption is more symbolic, as the House of Representatives is unlikely to consider it and Trump is likely to veto it, noted in TheHill.

Senate Democrats insist that the President is using unfounded declarations of emergency to justify his tariffs. They promise to initiate a vote to lift the trade restrictions, as prices of goods are rising, hurting American consumers.

"People are suffering. They're paying more for food, more for clothing, more for health care, more for energy, more for building materials because of President Trump's tariff policy," said Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia in the Senate.

Other members of the Republican Party warn that the bill could undermine Trump's efforts to conclude new trade agreements with other countries.